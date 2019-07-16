fbpx
Mid-Days with Doug

Transform A Troubled Relationship With This One Sentence? It’s Possible.

By July 16, 2019 No Comments

I’ve got someone in my life who, for lack of a better word, is wandering right now. Pretty far from what I know they really want out of life, and believe ABOUT life. It’s hard, isn’t it, when someone you really love doesn’t see what we see … in themselves?

I’d be grateful if you could spend a minute and listen to some thoughts I shared about that. I don’t have a lot of answers…but I do spend a lot of time thinking out loud. I hope it’s helpful to you if you have, or if you are, a fellow wanderer.

You May Also Like

Mid-Days with Doug

Amazon Prime Day Hackers Could Target You… Don’t Fall For It!

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 15, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

An Uplifiting Story Of One Man’s Amazing 100 Year Life

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 11, 2019
Mid-Days with Doug

God Cannot Bear Our Misery, Even When We Are The Cause Of Our Misery

KCBI FM
KCBI FMJuly 10, 2019
X