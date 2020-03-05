True Crime, The Good Kind | The Dog & The Driver

I love this week’s story for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s based in Portland, Oregon where I’m from, so I love to hear Oregonians doing good. Secondly, it’s about somebody taking a risk to protect others. And it’s got a friendly dog at the center of it all. So it’s gonna be a good week. This week’s True Crime, the Good Kind is the mystery “Out of the Darkness: The Dog & The Driver!”

Dark Stormy nights are something that I’m very familiar with being from Oregon. They are normally pretty dangerous because it’s hard to see in the darkness and then the rain. Everyone is squinting and driving slowly hoping that nothing darts out on the road that they would hit.

It was a night just like that when Bus Driver Mike Thomas was behind the wheel. It was a normal night, the normal route, when he saw the cars in front of him were swerving around something, as he got closer he saw a figure that was in the middle of the road was definitely not normal.

