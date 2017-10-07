Truest Miracle Story you will ever read and Da’Man!!!

Yesterday, October 2, 2017 we had an appointment with Rocky’s doctor Dr. Matthews.

Dr. Matthews and Rocky started a friendship, the very first day they met. Dr Matthews served in the Air Force and Rocky served in the Army and they started talking about who was better Air Force or Army at every appointment.

Rocky would make Dr. Matthews laugh and truly make it the highlight of his day, you could always tell they had this great friendship. Rocky would call Dr Matthews Da’ Man and even had that in his phone for Dr. Matthews.

Rocky would always tell him, how much he appreciated him and how he felt that he was in the best hands. Rocky would always say, “Your Da’ Man” and it would make Dr. Matthews laugh.

The nurses started really taking an interest in Rocky and cracking jokes with him and then Dr. Matthews and the nurses and Rocky would all be joking and laughing every time he came in.

One time Dr. Matthews said to Rocky, it is so refreshing to have someone like you, because of the we