Trusting God In The Midst Of Trials

James 1:2-4 says:

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

Christians who face trials with a joyful outlook—trusting God to accomplish His good purpose—will develop into full spiritual maturity. They will be equipped with everything they need to overcome every trial they encounter.

In light of this verse, we know the process of going through trials is by no means easy, but we can know that it will have a beautiful outcome in God’s hands (Romans 8:28). For example, God changes sand into pearls. He changes coal into diamonds. Even caterpillars into butterflies. If you’re feeling pressure right now, just know that if you’re patient, it can be a powerful time for God to do a beautiful transformative work in you.