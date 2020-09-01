Tuesday Truth Bomb: Under Construction

If you could see my home right now, you would just turn around and walk right back out. Let me just tell you that we have plastic in our living room hanging from the ceiling to floor taped on both the ceiling and the floor. The floor is covered, the furniture is covered, and we are tearing things down. We are building things up, we are throwing things away, and we are bringing new things into the house. It honestly looks like a war zone because of how chaotic things like right now. Here’s the thing: my husband and I purchased our house 12 years ago knowing we were purchasing a bit of a fixer-upper.

So we knew that about once a year, maybe once every couple of years, we would tackle a really big project. Well, we let a couple of years go by and we had a few big projects that we wanted to tackle. So we decided that we were just going to pull the plug and do it and then we found out that we needed seven piers under our home. Everything is just crazy right now and there is no relaxing in our home right now. I was thinking about how ironic it is that in the middle of a year that kind of resembles a war zone that has all of us anxious and unable to relax, difficulty finding peace; that my house sort of seems to mirror that. As I was thinking about this the other day, I remembered Philippians 1:6 which says:

“being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 1:6

In all honesty, my house is not bothering me all that much. You know why? I’m focused on the finished product. Because when all the tearing down and redoing is over, something beautiful will be there. I can promise you that when all is said and done with the pandemic, with the rioting/political unrest or with fill in the blank, God is doing a good work here in you and in our world. So let’s focus on what’s to come.

There is a beautiful passage tucked in the very end of the Bible in Revelation Chapter 22, and it says this:

“No longer will there be any curse. The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in the city, and his servants will serve him. They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads.” – Revelations 22:3-4

God is doing something beautiful in you and in creation. Let’s focus on that today.