TX Cold Weather Resources

KCBI has compiled some cold weather resources and information so you can stay in the know – check it out below!
Shelters & Warming Stations
Shelters are setting up to house those who are most vulnerable to the freezing temperatures: the homeless. In Dallas, two agencies – Austin Street Shelter and OurCalling, a KCBI ministry partner – are joining forces to help. According to WFAA, the agencies are repurposing Austin Street Shelter’s former, unused facility to provide a warm place to sleep, shower and get breakfast, lunch and dinner during the cold snap. You can help by volunteering online or donating resources at Cold Life-Threatening Weather | OurCalling.
Warming Centers have been identified at several Dallas City libraries and will be open during regular business hours.
The list of libraries is:
- J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (first floor)
- Oak Lawn Branch
- Bookmarks at NorthPark Center
- Highland Hills Branch
- Kleberg-Rylie Branch
- Lakewood Branch
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- North Oak Cliff Branch
- Park Forest Branch
- Prairie Creek Branch
- Skyline Branch
Persons experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1.
The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management also has winter preparedness tips linked here.
In Tarrant County, Mission Arlington will distribute coats and other warm items to those who need them. You can help by volunteering or donating coats and other resources. Details at Mission Arlington | Mission Metroplex » Search Results » coats.
If you’re in Fort Worth and need to get warm or know someone who does, Fort Worth Public Library branches and community centers are open through Friday, and the heat is on. Residents can drop by any location to warm up for a bit. No services such as meals, cots or blankets are provided. Call the location before heading there to make sure it is open.
Homeless shelters operated by nonprofit agencies will continue to operate normally.
A group that helps victims of domestic violence, Brighter Tomorrows, has an urgent and critical need for children’s coats. Please bring new or gently used children’s coats to the Admin Office, 928 Bluebird Drive in Irving. Most needed sizes are boys/girls medium, 8-10 or boys/girls large, 10-21.
Heat your Home Safely
To reduce the risk of heating-related fires, the Red Cross recommends these steps:
- All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.
- If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface (such as ceramic tile floor), not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets – never into an extension cord.
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended, and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
- Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.
- Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
Staying Safe During Winter Weather
- Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.
- Be careful when tackling strenuous tasks like shoveling snow in cold temperatures.
- Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.
- Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.
- Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness, or waxy feeling skin.
A few tips from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association to prevent frozen pipes or as temps rise, if you have them, what to do:
- Insulate interior pipes under kitchen and bathroom sinks, garages, attics, basements, and crawl spaces, and pipes leading to the exterior of the home.
- Identify the location of the main water shut-off valve, and make sure there is clear access in case there is a leak or a pipe suddenly bursts, and you need to shut the water off.
- If water use is not a concern, open the water faucets enough to allow a slow trickle of water to maintain the flow of water in the lines and help prevent freezing. Otherwise, to conserve water, you might consider shutting off the water at the main shut off valve, often located at the perimeter of the property near the street, and drain water currently in your pipes into storage containers to help reduce water pressure in the pipes and minimize risk of bursting a pipe due to freeze.
- Once temperatures start to rise, gradually increase the flow of water through your pipes to melt any remaining ice. Once water flow appears stable, gradually increase pressure, and monitor for any leaks. If you observe a leak, immediately shut off the water supply at the main shut-off valve and contact a plumber. You might also consider adjusting your hot water heater settings in the event your water main needs to be shut off for a prolonged period.
- Maintain a three-foot clearance around heating equipment to reduce the risk of fire.
- Create a home inventory that includes photos of your belongings and the exterior of your home.
- Save your insurer’s or agent’s contact information to your phone in case you need to file a claim.