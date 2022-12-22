TX Cold Weather Resources

Shelters are setting up to house those who are most vulnerable to the freezing temperatures: the homeless. In Dallas, two agencies – Austin Street Shelter and OurCalling, a KCBI ministry partner – are joining forces to help. According to WFAA, the agencies are repurposing Austin Street Shelter’s former, unused facility to provide a warm place to sleep, shower and get breakfast, lunch and dinner during the cold snap. You can help by volunteering online or donating resources at Cold Life-Threatening Weather | OurCalling.

Warming Centers have been identified at several Dallas City libraries and will be open during regular business hours.

The list of libraries is:

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library (first floor)

Oak Lawn Branch

Bookmarks at NorthPark Center

Highland Hills Branch

Kleberg-Rylie Branch

Lakewood Branch

Martin Luther King, Jr.

North Oak Cliff Branch

Park Forest Branch

Prairie Creek Branch

Skyline Branch

Persons experiencing a medical emergency should call 9-1-1.

The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management also has winter preparedness tips linked here.

In Tarrant County, Mission Arlington will distribute coats and other warm items to those who need them. You can help by volunteering or donating coats and other resources. Details at Mission Arlington | Mission Metroplex » Search Results » coats.

If you’re in Fort Worth and need to get warm or know someone who does, Fort Worth Public Library branches and community centers are open through Friday, and the heat is on. Residents can drop by any location to warm up for a bit. No services such as meals, cots or blankets are provided. Call the location before heading there to make sure it is open.

Homeless shelters operated by nonprofit agencies will continue to operate normally.

A group that helps victims of domestic violence, Brighter Tomorrows, has an urgent and critical need for children’s coats. Please bring new or gently used children’s coats to the Admin Office, 928 Bluebird Drive in Irving. Most needed sizes are boys/girls medium, 8-10 or boys/girls large, 10-21.