TX HS Player Prays… For His Opponent

“When you’re playing the game, you’re playing to win and the other team is the enemy, but afterward you still have respect for the other opponent.”

That’s what Gage Smith said. He’s a senior at Sherman High School.

He had a couple of key plays at the game against West Mesquite last Friday, but it was what Smith did after the game that most people remember.

He knows West Mesquite player Ty Jordan from some practices they did earlier this year.

Ty’s mom is battling cancer, and Gage asked to pray with him after the game.

Just a moment of praying over him, his mom, and his family.

In that moment, it was not about the score or being opponents, but about showing compassion.

A beautiful picture…and a pretty good lesson for all of us.