Caryn & Jeremy in the Mornings

TX Winter Storm Resources

By February 2, 2022 No Comments

Another winter storm is headed for DFW! Temperatures this evening are expected to drop into the low 20’s with a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. Roads could be icy and there could be some power issues so plan ahead and be safe.

KCBI has compiled some cold weather resources and information so you can stay in the know – check it out below!

Closings & Cancellations

Click here to view an updated list of DFW school closings.

Southwest Airlines has suspended all Dallas Love Field flights Thursday – click here to learn more.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will close campus at 5pm today and remain closed Thursday. Classes will meet online, if possible, while most offices will operate remotely. www.swbts.edu/weather

Power Outages & Grid Conditions

ERCOT has created a dashboard so customers can track grid conditions real-time: https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards

Winter Storm Shelters

DFW winter weather: Warming centers open in Dallas Fort Worth | wfaa.com

Other Christian-based shelters for those homeless or in need:

You May Also Like

Caryn & Jeremy in the Mornings

Meet Caryn & Jeremy!

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyFebruary 2, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the MorningsJay Allen

There Is No Such Thing As A “Bad” Christian

Jay Allen
Jay AllenJanuary 13, 2022
Caryn & Jeremy in the Mornings

Start Today

Caryn & Jeremy
Caryn & JeremyJanuary 12, 2022
X