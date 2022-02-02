TX Winter Storm Resources

Another winter storm is headed for DFW! Temperatures this evening are expected to drop into the low 20’s with a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. Roads could be icy and there could be some power issues so plan ahead and be safe.
KCBI has compiled some cold weather resources and information so you can stay in the know – check it out below!
Closings & Cancellations
Click here to view an updated list of DFW school closings.
Southwest Airlines has suspended all Dallas Love Field flights Thursday – click here to learn more.
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will close campus at 5pm today and remain closed Thursday. Classes will meet online, if possible, while most offices will operate remotely. www.swbts.edu/weather
Power Outages & Grid Conditions
ERCOT has created a dashboard so customers can track grid conditions real-time: https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards
Winter Storm Shelters
DFW winter weather: Warming centers open in Dallas Fort Worth | wfaa.com
- Listeners seeking warming center info can contact 211
- Dallas County:
- If your organization or church would like to be a temporary shelter, apply here: https://bit.ly/3ofthc9 Training Event: https://bit.ly/34oR6qS
- Fair Park’s Automobile Building (Dallas) will be a shelter. Doors open @ noon Wednesday
- Any Park & Recreation or Library facility during normal business hours will provide temporary relief from the cold
- The Garland Corps of the Salvation Army in Dallas County will offer shelter: Garland – The Salvation Army of North Texas (salvationarmyntx.org)
- Fort Worth: Libraries and community centers in Fort Worth will be available to offer temporary warmth during normal business hours
- Collin County: The Salvation Army Plano Corps and McKinney Corps will offer shelter: Plano – The Salvation Army of North Texas (salvationarmyntx.org); McKinney – The Salvation Army of North Texas (salvationarmyntx.org)
- Denton County: The Salvation Army Lewisville Corps will offer shelter: Lewisville – The Salvation Army of North Texas (salvationarmyntx.org)
- In Arlington, the Arlington Life Shelter, Arlington Life Shelter, is activating its cold weather shelter Wednesday through Sunday. Once at capacity, it will refer guests to the Salvation Army in Arlington.
Other Christian-based shelters for those homeless or in need:
- OurCalling – a Christian, faith-based center in Dallas, Discipleship Ministry For The Homeless – OurCalling, houses the homeless during the inclement weather
- Mission Arlington – Christian, faith-based in Arlington, Mission Arlington | Mission Metroplex, will offer resources to those in need during inclement weather
- Dallas Life – a Christian, faith-based center in Dallas, DALLAS LIFE, RECOVERY FOR THE HOMELESS |, houses the homeless during inclement weather
- Cornerstone Assistance Network, a Christian, faith-based center in Fort Worth, Cornerstone Assistance Network (canetwork.org), offers resources to those in need during inclement weather