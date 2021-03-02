Understanding Philippians: HeartStrong Faith Recap

The short four-chapter book of Philippians offers us deep theology, rich promises, and the clearest picture of Christ’s divinity. After teaching through Paul’s letter to the church of Philippi at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference, Rebecca Carrell, Liz Rodriguez, and theologian, speaker, and Bible teacher Nika Spaulding sit down to discuss the book and its implications for us today.

Armed with the knowledge of God’s love for her, Nika Spaulding went to Dallas Theological Seminary and earned a Master’s of Theology to better equip herself to share this love with others. After seminary, she worked as a Women’s Minister teaching Bible Studies and theology as well as writing curriculum. During her time at her last post, God opened her eyes to the need to have greater diversity in church leadership.

This growing desire eventually drew her to SJOC (St. Jude Oak Cliff), where their desire is to live out the value of “visibility communicates value” and where they desire to see every person—regardless of ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, etc.—deployed in using their gifts and leading the church.

If you’d like to follow Nika on Twitter, you can @NikaAdidas.

Also, you can listen to her podcast, “God on Tap” on Apple Podcasts or Google Play! God on Tap is your daily devotional on wheels. Combining the Bible, humor, and exegetical teaching, this podcast will help you take a deeper dive into the word while on the go.

