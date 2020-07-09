Understanding Toxic Masculinity

What does it mean to be a man or a woman in today’s world? How should the church approach gender? Dr. Paul Pettit sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss toxic vs. Christ-centered masculinity in episode #58 of the Honest Conversations podcast.

Paul Pettit serves as Director of Placement and teaches in the departments of Spiritual Formation and Leadership and Pastoral Ministries. He and his wife, Pamela, and their five children live in Rockwall, Texas, where they are involved in their church and a local Christian school. Paul’s background includes experience as a sportscaster, author, and speaker. His books include Dynamic Dads: ‘How to Be a Hero to Your Kids’, ‘Congratulations, You’ve Got ‘Tweens’, ‘Congratulations, You’re Gonna Be a Dad!’, which he co-authored with his wife, and ‘Foundations of Spiritual Formation’. A graduate of the University of Kansas and the Moody Bible Institute’s Advanced Studies Program, Paul has also earned a Master of Theology degree and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Dallas Theological Seminary.

