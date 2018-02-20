Unexpected but Profound Words to a Struggling Teen

It’s always amazing to be aware when God is trying to get a message across to us and how he uses all of these different ways. #AfternoonsWithTheresa #TellMeSomethingGoodTuesday

Sherry in Weatherford used the texting feature on the brand new KCBI app and shared this story:

"I reached for my bible this morning feeling overwhelmed and looking for strength hope anything with both parents disabled working full time and teaching at church I needed help I came to Matthew 11:28-30 I thought well God I was expecting something magically to jump off the page and help and went on with my day I've heard that verse mentioned twice on air this morning,God is using y'all to speak to me today that's my something good today,he is finding a way to speak to me through y'all when I wasn't listening the first time."