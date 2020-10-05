Urban Legends & The Church

Is the vaccine the “mark of the beast” from Revelation 13? Did the Apostle John really climb out of a vat of boiling oil unscathed? Did Martin Luther actually nail his ninety-five theses to the door of the Roman Catholic Church? Dr. Michael Svigel of Dallas Theological Seminary sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss Urban Legends of Church History (available now in bookstores) and why we need to get this right. Also find Dr. Michael Svigel on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Are you enjoying the Honest Conversations Podcast? Would you be willing to subscribe, rate, review, and share it? We’d also love for you to join the conversation! Reach out to us on the following platforms:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell ; @lizannrod ; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Besides teaching both historical and systematic theology at DTS, Dr. Svigel is actively engaged in teaching and writing for a broader evangelical audience. His passion for a Christ-centered theology and life is coupled with a penchant for humor, music, and writing. Dr. Svigel comes to DTS after working for several years in the legal field as well as serving as a writer with the ministry of Insight for Living. His books and articles range from text critical studies to juvenile fantasy. He and his wife, Stephanie, have three children, Sophie, Lucas, and Nathan.

If you’d like to learn more about Dr. Michael Svigel or order his latest book, Urban Legends of Church History, click here!

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!