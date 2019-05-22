Urgent Healing

Saints, Please pray right now for my son and his wife. They have been trying to have a baby for years and couldn’t. This year they tried the IVF. It worked she has been pregnant for about six weeks. But I Just got a call that she had to be taken to see her specialist because she was passing blood all night and they have determined that she has a blood clot above the sack.

These are faithful children of God and serve in the kingdom.

Relentless. Please agree for healing in this situation they are out of options, pray for a healthy child to be born in January as determine by her doctors.