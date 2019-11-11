Veteran’s Day Freebies & Discounts

Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Monday.

They’re offering free meals, treats and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide with most applying to veterans and active duty military. Some exclusions apply and offers can vary. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain’s 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

BJ’s Restaurant: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage Monday.

Bonefish Grill: Free appetizer Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of boneless wings and fries Monday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu Monday.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID Friday through Monday. The chain also has an ongoing 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Chili’s: Free meal from special menu Monday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza Monday.

Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken Monday. Also, vets and active military will get an American flag pin and the restaurant is introducing an ongoing 10% military discount.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut Monday.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free bagel and shmear with any purchase Monday for veterans, active military members and first responders.

El Fenix: Free taco and enchilada plates for veterans Monday.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese Cheeseburger Monday. In-store only, mention offer and show proof of service when ordering.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Buy-one-get-one free meal for lunch or dinner Monday.

Fogo de Chão: 50% off meal Veterans’ Day weekend Friday through Monday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active military who visit a Freddy’s restaurant Monday get a free combo meal card good through Nov. 30.

Giordano’s: Ongoing 20% discount on food orders for veterans and military personnel with valid military ID card.

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet and beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Grimaldi’s: 25% off purchase for veterans Monday with military ID.

Houlihan’s Restaurant: Free meal from special menu Monday.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Ikea: Free meal for veterans through Monday. Choose an entree with either soup or salad and a fountain drink from the Ikea restaurant.

Jet’s Pizza: 50% off any menu-priced pizza with military ID. Pickup only, not for online orders.

Joe’s Crab Shack: 20% discount Monday. Applies to tables of four or less and does not include alcoholic beverages.

Juice It Up!: Free medium Classic Smoothie Monday.

Kolache Factory: Free sausage and cheese kolache and a free coffee Monday.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

LongHorn Steakhouse: 10% off meal and a free appetizer or dessert Monday, according to restaurant’s Facebook page.

Luna Grill: Buy-one-get-one free signature plate, wrap or salad Saturday through Monday.

Main Event: Free $10 in arcade play and free meal Monday.

Marco’s Pizza: 50% off all menu price pizzas Monday with promo code HONOR50 for veterans.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt Monday.

MOD Pizza: Buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad Monday.

Noodles & Company: Ongoing 15% discount for veterans daily.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.

On The Border: Free combo meal Monday.

Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Papa Murphy’s: According to the company’s website, a “limited number of our stores offer various discounts, including senior and military discounts. Please inquire at your local store as this discount is not offered or required at all locations.”

Peet’s: Free drip coffee or tea for veterans Monday.

Pie Five Pizza: Free personal pizza Monday. In-store only.

Pluckers Wing Bar: Free entree, meal and non-alcoholic beverage Monday.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entrée Monday.

Ruby Tuesday: Free burger or sandwich up to $14 Monday.

Scooter’s Coffee: Free drink any size Monday.

Smashburger: Free Double Burger Monday with any purchase.

Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie with proof of military ID when using the Healthy Rewards app Monday.

Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.

Taco Cabana: Free chicken fajita, steak fajita or brisket taco Saturday through Monday.

TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt Monday.

Texas de Brazil: 50% off regular dinner pricing Monday for up to eight veterans and active military personnel per table.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from special menu 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

White Castle: Free combo meal Monday.

Wienerschnitzel: Free meal and drink Monday.

Zaxby’s: Free Southern TLC Fillet Sandwich Monday.

