Veterans Day: We Don’t Need to Identify with Service, But We Do Need to Thank!

They have seen things, done things, lost things…that you and I may never understand. Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and a day in America that we honor the men and women that have served, have lived that reality of war and even horror for you and for me.

If you or someone you know has served our country and protected our freedoms…thank you. If you have been married to a soldier and kept the family going back at home as a single parent while your soldier was in war…thank you! If you are a parent of a soldier that has served our country…thank you.

Tomorrow is the day we can say thank you to our neighbors that may be veterans, our family, my Grandpa was a WW2 pilot and my uncle was a Vietnam Paratrooper and I thank them for what they sacrificed.

Maybe it’s the vet that stands with a sign on the off-ramp you see everyday coming home from work…can we go out of our way tomorrow, look them in the eye, shake their hand and say thank you?! It may mean more than you and I will ever know.