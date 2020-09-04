Vibrate 83 year old man

I have a male friend Mr. Young who’s 83 years old. Last week the doctor’s told him his kidneys were empty properly. He went in for a procedure and they attached a bag to him, which means that where he would urinate Being an independent man able to get around and travels a lot. He doesn’t want to depend on anyone. He’s becoming frustrated, bitter, and miserable. This morning, he’s not feeling well and refuses to go to the doctor. The doctor told him he needs to come in. All he wants to do is lay in bed. If you ever met this man he so vibrates and full of life.