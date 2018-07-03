Mid-Days with LaureeVideos

VIDEO: Celebrate with Lauree | Surviving A Bull

A great ‘unexpected’ celebration of LIFE…I didn’t see that bull comin! Neither did he!

Each day is a gift and we get a little more clarity on that gift when we have moments that bring us close to that edge of life and death!

You may be heading out to a rodeo for the 4th of July holiday and you after listening to this story you may appreciate the danger that bull-riders put themselves in!

Shoutout to the Mesquite Championship Rodeo !!

#CelebratewithLauree #MiddayswithLauree #Rodeo #4thofJuly#BullRiders

