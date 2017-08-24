VIDEO: Inspiring Moment – John Cena Tears Up As He Meets Fans Impacted By Him | Jay Allen 08/24/17

You may or may not know John Cena but just to provide some background, he is a professional wrestler, actor, and reality television show host. Often in our lives, we don’t pick the position or the impact that we have on our lives. We have to know that if we are in a position of influence, that we need to use this to our advantage to push people to do good. With his famous saying, “Never Give Up”, John has led thousands of people to not giving up to their struggle and letting their circumstances define the rest of their lives.

Recently John Cena had the opportunity to sit down with some of his fans and see the impact and change he has had on their lives. The results were truly heartwarming!

John Cena Reacts I’m not crying…you are crying…Thanks to John Cena and his fans for opening up and sharing their experience. Nai-post ni Cricket Wireless noong Lunes, Agosto 21, 2017

Isn’t that just make you want to tear up a little bit? I hope this motivates us all to take a step back and realize that we may be doing more of an impact than we think! You could be changing someone’s life today!