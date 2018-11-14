fbpx
VIDEO: LoLoOnTheGoGo Breakfasting with ROMEOS

When a R.O.M.E.O. invites you to breakfast…LoLo GoGoes! I was thrilled to know that it wasn’t a dating set up but I was there to meet a group of gentleman who call themselves ROMEOs.
R.etired
O.ld
M.en
E.ating
O.ut
S.aturdays

You learn a lot from your elders and you gain a lot when you experience authenticate community. These men allowed me to observe what they have created through the years and what a blessing it was. Walking through life, death, retirement, grand kids, jobs, loss, hobbies. I wonder what you could do today to build community in your own life. It doesn’t just ‘happen’ you have to make the investment and commitment to one another!

#LoLoOnTheGoGo #Community #OldMen #OldPeople #WisdomofOurElders

 

 

