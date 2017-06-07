  • Follow KCBI
You are at:»»VIDEO: Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Cheering For The Predators” Song! #mwjr 06/07/17

June 7, 2017
Nashville Preds fever has hit the Chapman house! so I borrowed a tune from my song "Dancing With The Dinosaur" to bring you this little "pump up ukulele jam"! (that's a new musical genre that's really catching on!) It's called "Cheering For The Predators!"…sing along! Special thanks to my back up singer/cowbell-pan player, MBC! GO PREDS! #standwithus #smashville #cheeringforthepredators

