VIDEO: Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Cheering For The Predators” Song! #mwjr 06/07/17

Nashville Preds fever has hit the Chapman house! so I borrowed a tune from my song "Dancing With The Dinosaur" to bring you this little "pump up ukulele jam"! (that's a new musical genre that's really catching on!) It's called "Cheering For The Predators!"…sing along! Special thanks to my back up singer/cowbell-pan player, MBC! GO PREDS! #standwithus #smashville #cheeringforthepredators
Nai-post ni Steven Curtis Chapman noong Lunes, Hunyo 5, 2017
VIDEO: Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Cheering For The Predators” Song! #mwjr 06/07/17June 7, 2017
Share.