Warning: Don’t Buy This Toy For Your Kids!

(Picture: Facebook/THV11)

I got a call from my daughter yesterday saying, ” DO NOT BUY THIS FOR THE GRANDKIDS!”

They are called Bunchems, they’re a children’s toy that consists of dozens of small balls with tiny hooks that attach together to make bigger shapes. A mother from Arkansas is warning other parents about the danger of the toy version of stickers in your yard.

Jasmine Nikunen spent a total of 12 and a half hours trying to get more than 50 of the toys from her five-year-old daughter’s hair after they became tangled up in her long locks.

It took approximately 12 containers of coconut oil, vegetable oil and different hair oils, as well as three people, to successfully remove the Bunchems from Scarlett’s hair.