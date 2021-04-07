Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Was My Facebook Hacked? Am I At Risk?

By April 7, 2021 No Comments

Nothing worse than seeing the headlines that “[INSERT COMPANY NAME] was hacked and data breached” the drop in your stomach is real.  But beyond feeling like your most precious information is out there on the open market, it’s equally hard to not know what to do about it. Doug found this site that helps you answer that questions: “Was my information released?”

Doug tried it out for you in advance. So if your information was included in this latest release from Facebook (chances are high, since 30 million accounts were leaked) find out for sure:

https://haveibeenpwned.com/

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Doug Gives You Hacks for Cleaning your Pots!

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougApril 7, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

Celebrating A Reunion 50 Years In The Making

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougApril 7, 2021
Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

If You’re Not In A Great Mood, Try Doing This More

Lauree & Doug
Lauree & DougApril 6, 2021
X