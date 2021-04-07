Was My Facebook Hacked? Am I At Risk?

Nothing worse than seeing the headlines that “[INSERT COMPANY NAME] was hacked and data breached” the drop in your stomach is real. But beyond feeling like your most precious information is out there on the open market, it’s equally hard to not know what to do about it. Doug found this site that helps you answer that questions: “Was my information released?”

Doug tried it out for you in advance. So if your information was included in this latest release from Facebook (chances are high, since 30 million accounts were leaked) find out for sure:

https://haveibeenpwned.com/