WATCH: Celebrate With Lauree | My Not-So-Great Family (And A/C)

While I was out axe-throwing…I had to stop down in between the throws and ask the guys over there my favorite question, “What are you Celebrating today?”

Somedays we may need to be reminded that even some of those not-so-great things in our lives…we can choose to celebrate them!

Celebrate with Lauree | My Not-so-Great Family & A/C!

