From Don Burns: My wife Valerie’s parents have been married 68 years. He (Dwain) broke his hip on February 25th, and has been in the rehab hospital since then. Since the Coronavirus lockdown started last Thursday, they have not been able to see each other. And, as you can tell, neither hears all that well, making it hard to communicate. This was their “Reunion”. LOTS of tears for all involved!