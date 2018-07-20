WATCH/LISTEN NOW: LoLo On The GoGo – Escape Room

#LoLoOnTheGoGo decided that hiking…or ANYTHING outdoors – wasn’t going to be the best recommendation for our heatwave here in DFW! So we sought out some AC and found a great adventure along the way at The Perfect Escape. An hour to test your intelligence, your wit and cunning…and find out if you can escape this room with locks, puzzles, secret passageways, clues and codes for you to decipher!

They’ve also offered a 10% discount for you and your crew with code KCBI!

Listen to the conversation I had with the morning show about the Escape Room experience: