WATCH NOW: Bride’s dying father still danced with her at the wedding

Father-Daughter Dance – Jim and Mary Bourne

Sweetest Father-Daughter Dance ever! The bride, Mary Bourne Roberts (now Mrs. James Butts) is a professional dance teacher. Her father, attorney Jim Roberts, has a limited time on this earth. Mary Bourne chose "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack for their Father-Daughter Dance and its just great! (Camera is hand held so please excuse the bumpiness).

Posted by Blue Room Photography on Wednesday, January 2, 2019