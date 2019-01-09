fbpx
Afternoons with Christina

WATCH NOW: Bride’s dying father still danced with her at the wedding

This special moment between Mary and her dad, Jim, has my heart feeling ALL the feels. Why? Jim is facing the final days of his life after being diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer and still danced.

 

When Mary was a little girl she would dance around the house with her dad to Lee Ann Womack’s song, “I hope you dance”. They vowed that THAT would be the song for her wedding one day. That day happened December 29th. Grab some tissue…

 

Father-Daughter Dance – Jim and Mary Bourne

Sweetest Father-Daughter Dance ever! The bride, Mary Bourne Roberts (now Mrs. James Butts) is a professional dance teacher. Her father, attorney Jim Roberts, has a limited time on this earth. Mary Bourne chose "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack for their Father-Daughter Dance and its just great! (Camera is hand held so please excuse the bumpiness).

Posted by Blue Room Photography on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

