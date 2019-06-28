WATCH NOW: Jeff and Joel Took The Plunge!

A few weeks ago, Jeff Taylor explained that his greatest fear is heights… and yesterday, he CONQUERED that fear!! Thanks to a little help from Skydive Spaceland Dallas and a LOT of help from YOU, Jeff faced his fears head-on (literally) and jumped out of an airplane. And he loved it! Nerves at 14,000 feet instantly melted away into awe and wonder at the majesty of God’s creation.

But Jeff wasn’t the only one who took the plunge yesterday. Last week, he threw down the gauntlet… he would go skydiving, IF listeners could raise $30,000 for the ministry of KCBI. You guys raised that amount in just 9 days, so Jeff and Rebecca decided to sweeten the pot: if we could raise $10,000 more for KCBI, Jeff would get to push his boss, Joel Burke, out too. Well, guess what, guys… you raised that in less than 24 hours. Joel’s jumping too! Thank you so much for all that you do to support KCBI. As a listener-supported station, we depend on generous gifts from the community to continue our ministry… and allow our on-air staff the opportunity to conquer their greatest fears!



