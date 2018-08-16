WATCH NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Speech Jammer

Think you’re a smooth talker? Turn on the free Speech Jammer and you’ll be surprised. Speech Jammer slightly reduces the rate at which you hear your voice, making it very difficult (or impossible) to talk. The more you spontaneously and continuously talk with the Speech Jammer, the harder talking becomes.

The humor from one person experiencing the Speech Jammer will quickly spread around the room, but the effect has to be experienced first-hand.

Speech Jammer offers

• Adjustable delay to impair speech

• Tongue twisters to make it even more difficult

• Ability to record Speech Jammer sessions

• Share recordings with friends via iMessage, Text, E-Mail, Facebook, Twitter, copied link or iTunes

• Offers short-cuts to common functions using 3D Touch Quick Actions on the home screen

Speech Jammer works best with noise-canceling headphones and headphones with the microphone built-in. If you cannot get proper results, try adjusting the slider. Wired headphones are required.

If you want to have a laugh, watch Jeff as he tries out Speech Jammer LIVE on the air! Pure greatness!

Jeff Gets Speech-Jammed! | 90.9 KCBI FM The app is called Speech Jammer – and Jeff can't handle it! 😂😂😂 Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Thursday, August 16, 2018

Also, Rebecca thinks she is un-jammable. We’ll see about that!

If you’d like to try and see if you’re jammable, you can download Speech Jammer here!