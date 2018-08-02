WATCH NOW: Pastor Matt Chandler Gives Us News We All Need To Hear

I think we’re all guilty of feeling like God’s love for us is based on our so-called potential but that is simply not the case. Pastor Matt Chandler from the Village Church gives us some great news that we all need to hear because it not only reminds us that God’s love isn’t dependant on us having a put-together life, but it also tells us that his love for us is steadfast.

God Doesn’t Love a Future Version of You God is not in love with a cleaner, more put together, future version of you. His love for you right now is steadfast, and He is inviting you into a relationship with Him. Posted by The Village Church on Wednesday, August 1, 2018

This video is courtesy of the Village Church Resources. To access more videos and content from them, click here!