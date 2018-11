I just don’t know if I could have or WOULD have done it: complete my portion of a relay after BREAKING MY LEG!

This young lady looked beyond herself, her needs and the excruciating pain to complete what she started. She knew there was someone waiting for her to pass her baton to and an entire team of people backing her the whole way. So many lessons from her courage here. So many.

THIS was not about winning but about FINISHING.