How to watch your thoughts before they become actions

By now you’ve heard about all of the harassment claims in the news, as you scroll down your newsfeed many opinions. My friend Scott who works for a Christian radio station network based in Las Vegas shared these thoughts and it is rich in wisdom for all of us. “With all the harassment claims in the news, I think we all should be convicted to go back to our understanding about how we CAN actually take every thought captive under the authority of Jesus. We have to own the fact that it is possible to take authority over our thoughts. Memorize these scriptures. It’s a key to taking authority of your thoughts – because everything starts there before it’s an action.” this will help