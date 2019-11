Both of my parents served in the US Army. Mom for 23 years, honorably discharged in 1999. My dad was a Green Beret, and served EIGHT tours in Vietnam.

There are ways we can all do a little something extra that can directly impact a Veteran who lives right here in North Texas. It’s not just a Veteran’s Day thing, but Monday, which of course, is veterans’s day, is a great day to start.

You can visit here to find out more!

And to our veterans…THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!