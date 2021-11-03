We Already Know The Ending

There are two types of people that I find when it comes to how we walk movies and TV shows? There are those who love to watch new movies because they love the drama and tension that come with a new storyline. However, there are others, like me, who love to watch the same TV shows and same movies because we find comfort in them. Not just because these movies and TV shows are so great, but because they are predictable.

Have you ever been stressed out at the end of a long day and told yourself, “I don’t have the capacity to watch a new show or movie at the moment.” There is actually a psychological component that goes hand-in-hand with that as London-based psychologist Lucy Spicer says:

“A lot of anxious thoughts are future-focused and the pandemic brought a significant lack of control over what the future would look like. Given this backdrop, it is unsurprising that we looked for security, familiarity and routine in our everyday lives to gain a sense of control. Sameness and repetition can help reduce anxiety as we can have an existing knowledge of how things are likely to be and, in turn, dial back uncertainty and worry. We can watch what we know over and over again without any surprises, thereby giving us the control and predictability we need in an unpredictable global situation.”

With COVID-19 still in our midst, the comfort that many have found in the shows and movies that we know so dearly reveals our inherent human desire for stability and structure.

People do this with books as well because either watching a new show or reading a new book can be stressful. You have to keep up with new characters and a new storyline and frankly, it can be exhausting because you’re exerting more emotional energy than you are with something you are already familiar with. With a new story, you have no idea how everything ties up or if every character ends up with a happy ending.

But if you know the ending, there’s none of that stress. Even when things look pretty bad for the characters, you don’t have to worry, because you already know what happens.

Uncertainty is scary. But as Christians, I’m reminded that while uncertainty surrounds us, especially during this pandemic, we still can have the same confidence that we do in watching familiar TV shows and movies. This is because we do in fact know how it all ends.

Revelation 11:15 reminds us:

“And the seventh angel sounded; and there were great voices in heaven, saying, The kingdoms of this world are become the kingdoms of our Lord, and of his Christ; and he shall reign for ever and ever.” – Revelation 11:15

Just a few chapters later, Revelation 17:14 details:

“These will wage war against the Lamb, and the Lamb will overcome them, because He is Lord of lords and King of kings, and those who are with Him are the called and chosen and faithful.” – Revelation 17:14

In the end, Jesus overcomes. He rights every wrong. He wins the ultimate victory!

So whatever uncertainty we face today, let’s find comfort in remembering that we do know the ending. It’s a good one!