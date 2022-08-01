We Are A New Creation

It’s a new day, a new week, and a new month and we wanted to share an encouraging verse for you today:

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!” – 2 Corinthians 5:17

In this passage, the Apostle Paul is writing that Christ’s death for sin has changed the way he regards people. Instead of looking at each person as a mere human being, he must view those who are in Christ as something entirely different. Those who are “in Christ” are those who have faith in Him, credited with Christ’s righteous life, and their sin forgiven by Christ’s death in their place. Such people are new creatures. Those “in Christ” have become something they were not before. Their identity has changed from being the fallen version of themselves, to being associated with the righteousness of Christ. That’s who we are now.

It is not the old life that God reconditions or restores. We are not simply set-right, but made an entirely new person; we are born into a new creation; we are identified with Christ. Let us accept this truth in righteousness and true holiness by faith, and in everything we do, let us do all, to His praise and glory, from this day forward – even forevermore.