We Are All Works In Progress

If you were to tell me that “your faith is a work in progress”, I would agree that you have a biblical mindset. Philippians 1:6 reminds us that:

“being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” – Philippians 1:6

I love the confidence that Paul is writing with to these Philippians Christians. While salvation from the penalty of sin happens at the moment a person accepts Christ, the process of becoming more like Christ is exactly that: a process. Paul is completely sure that this “sanctification” will continue in the lives of these believers.

Since faith is a gift of God (Ephesians 2:8), we can rest assured that the gift of our salvation had nothing to do with us. We didn’t deserve it so therefore we can’t lose it. It is this realization that frees us to share about our failures and to be thankful to be a Christian. It’s what allows us to accept rebukes, criticism and advice with humility. It is also what allows the church to welcome and accept all who would seek to know God, as we who were once far off have been brought near ourselves.