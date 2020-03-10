We are living in a culture of fear.

I wish there was a magic phrase or pill that would make our fears go away, but they are simply part of the human condition. Scholars believe, in Genesis 3:19 when God said to Adam, “By the sweat of your brow you shall eat of it (the fruit of the earth),” that the phrase, “sweat of your brow” means anxiety.

We were created to live in harmony–harmony with God and harmony with each other–in God’s presence. Because we are separated from him, we fear. Even once we receive Christ and his Spirit dwells within us, his Spirit is only a deposit. We are not living in his manifest presence yet as he created us to.

Some well-meaning (I hope?) people have made statements indicating that we are wrong when we fear or that we even sin when we fear, and I don’t believe that for a second. God isn’t commanding us not to fear so much as comforting us not to fear – does that make sense? He is encouraging us not to fear. This is a loving Father, not an angry drill sergeant.

So how do we escape our fear? I look at my anxiety this way.

Assess it. I ask if my anxiety is warranted or if perhaps it is part of my chemical imbalance for which I take medicine. Attack it. Is there anything about my fear/anxiety that is within my control? Do diet and exercise help? Is there a support group you can attend? Would bi-weekly appointments with a counselor help to process your emotions? My anxieties these days are usually deadline related. So when anxiety creeps in I assess what I am really feeling, and if it is valid, I attack what I can attack. Allow God access to it. No one knows your heart, your hurts, and your hang-ups like Jesus. He has faced every fear and suffered every emotion that you and I have. Take it to him as often as you need to. But allow him to speak into it. That looks like a daily habit of Scripture – 20-minute minimum. We need at the very least to allow God to speak to us for twenty out of the 1,440 minutes he grants us each day.

The fact is that we become what we behold, so the only way to grow to be more like Christ is to keep our eyes fixed on him.

This will help your fear but it won’t erase it. And if you think about, what is faith if it’s not moving forward in spite of your fears? God hasn’t given us knowledge of the future. That means we will always be making our way through the unknown, holding a hand we can’t see. To be human is to fear, but to be faithful means to “just do the thing afraid,” trusting the outcome to a Father who loves you.