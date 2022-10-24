I’ve been in this place and maybe you’re there now where you go through a long stretch where it just feels like you’re racking up a bunch of losses and no wins. When that happens, it can really be hard to see God really working in your life and the enemy can convince you that He isn’t. But I just wanted to remind you that you have victory in Christ because Romans 8:37 reminds us:

“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” – Romans 8:37

To be more than conquerors means we face the trials of life with the certainty that we are not alone. We have a mighty Father who fights for us. We approach the darkest valleys with confidence, knowing that nothing can happen to us that is not permitted by our loving Father for our good (Psalm 23:4; Romans 8:28).

No sin of ours and no attempt of the enemy can steal the loving care of God from our lives, and that makes us more than conquerors through Christ who loves us.