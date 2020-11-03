Did you know that we are hardwired to imitate? Out of all the species in the world, we are the only ones who imitate for reasons more than survival. It starts around four months of age where babies start to imitate facial expressions and sounds and then for the rest of our lives, we are imitators.

It’s really interesting when you think about it because there’s a biblical principle underneath this: we become what we behold. The loudest voice in your life is the one that you’re imitating and I think about how we are called in Scripture to imitate Christ. In John 13, as Jesus and his disciples were reclining at the table for the Passover meal, Jesus suddenly gets up and takes off his outer garment and lays it down. He then takes up a towel and goes around to wash his disciple’s feet. You’ve probably heard that this is something that was reserved for slaves or women because in an honor/shame-based culture, foot-washing was the least of the tasks. It meant if you were the one tasked with that, it really meant you were the lowest.

What’s so interesting about this scene is that is the way the disciples were reclined at the table. The Greek word used there indicates that they were laying down propped up on their left elbow and with their right arm they would have been reaching for food. So if you think about it, they were positioned so that they didn’t even have to look at the one washing their feet. What is even more fascinating is that there is no other instance in ancient literature or anywhere that records one of nobility taking on this task. This is the only place! In fact, even in Genesis, when the Lord and His two angels approach Abraham, He does not wash their feet but rather He has water brought so they can wash their own feet. Yet, our Lord washed his disciple’s feet.

That’s our example. It’s not to grab power or notoriety or position. We are foot-washers. I know that can be hard, but it’s something that I know my heart needs to remember all the time.