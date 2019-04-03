We BELIEVE in the REPORT of the Lord!!! for Lady Lois Evans, wife & queen of Dr. Tony Evans! She was diagnosed w/cancer. She’s been in remission for years SO WE STILL BELIEVE in the POWER OF GOD’s HEALING “again”! Healing is the Children’s Bread! God do it in Jesus NAME! Amen!

#standinginthePOWEROFAGREEMENT 🙏🏽 Thank you Father!!!!! 💙