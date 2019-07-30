fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

We Can Learn A Lot About Forgiveness From Mr. Rogers

July 30, 2019
If you were a kid that watched Mister Rogers Neighborhood growing up, you were most likely impacted by his lessons that he often taught in his show but more importantly, even when Mister Rogers was outside the set of a pre-school television show, he always remained humble and shared life changing advice whenever he could.

Mr. Rogers Greatest Advice You Will Hear!

Always forgive others and remember the people who helped you become the person you are today. Mr. Rogers really was a special person! 👏❤️

Posted by Eric Stanley on Monday, July 22, 2019

