We Cant Get To Easter Sunday Without Good Friday

March 30, 2021

The truth is there is no glorious “Christ Is Risen!” without the preamble of Christ’s death.

Coming up this Friday is Good Friday, and to be able to experience and celebrate the joy of Easter Sunday, we first have to remember the brutality and torture that took place 2000 years ago that led to Jesus’ death on a cross. It’s hard to be able to read the account of what the suffering that Jesus experienced, but the miracle is that the God of all creation, the God who is all powerful and all knowing, submitted and took this tortuous death upon himself. Why? Because he loves you that much. He did it for you.

Good Friday is a day of mourning, but take heart because Easter is coming. Happy Holy Week.

