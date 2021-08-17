We Cling To This Promise In Times Of Trouble

We have all seen on the news the things going on in our world right now and to be honest, I can scarcely watch it. How do you find the words to describe the tragedy going on in Afghanistan? It’s just awful. Then to top it off, another earthquake recently happened in Haiti, which was even stronger than the last one has set them back even more considering they are still recovering from the last one that happened years ago.

It seems like everywhere we look, things are just falling apart. When I come up against these times in life, I don’t have anywhere else to turn other than Scripture. As I was lifting up these two tragedies in prayer, I was constantly reminded of God’s promises. One specifically that I want to note is nestled in Psalm 46:

God is our refuge and strength,

an ever-present help in trouble.

2 Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way

and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,

3 though its waters roar and foam

and the mountains quake with their surging.

4 There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God,

the holy place where the Most High dwells.

5 God is within her, she will not fall;

God will help her at break of day.

6 Nations are in uproar, kingdoms fall;

he lifts his voice, the earth melts. 7 The Lord Almighty is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress. 8 Come and see what the Lord has done,

the desolations he has brought on the earth.

9 He makes wars cease

to the ends of the earth.

He breaks the bow and shatters the spear;

he burns the shields with fire.

10 He says, “Be still, and know that I am God;

I will be exalted among the nations,

I will be exalted in the earth.”

11 The Lord Almighty is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress.

Nothing surprises God. So we weep and we mourn for what’s happening in the world today, but we also pray and we praise because God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.