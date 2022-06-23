We Don’t Always See The Bigger Picture

You’ve probably experienced something today that’s tested your patience. Maybe it that’s one person in traffic who made you late.

This morning on my way to work, I was about to turn at a green light but I noticed the car in the left lane stopped abruptly, the car behind it slammed on its brakes and starts blowing its horn, the cars behind them followed suit. How frustrating! This one person is causing this huge problem in traffic. But then… an SUV rips through the intersection from our left a good 3 seconds after the light turned green…

There was a bigger picture we didn’t see. So glad God did.