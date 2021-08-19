I have to give some major props to my husband Mike. He loves puzzles and can sit and do them for hours. One of the reasons he’s such a good problem solver is because problems to him are just big real life puzzles. Over the summer, we had nearly everything break including our pool pump and leaf blower. But you know what he did? He fixed the pool pump and every time the leaf blower broke, Mike would always repair it.

However, we got to a point with the leaf blower to where he could no longer fix it since it was beyond repair. It reminds me of the fact that there are some things in life that get so broken where the only logical solution is to get a new one. Knowing who God is, we know that He specializes in making all things new.

As I look around our world right now: the wildfires in California, the hurricane that’s bearing down towards Florida, the storms that are pummeling the east, Afghanistan, Haiti, etc. We don’t need better, we need new. Revelation 21:5-7 says:

“He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!” Then he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” He said to me: “It is done. I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give water without cost from the spring of the water of life. Those who are victorious will inherit all this, and I will be their God and they will be my children.”

He’s making all things new: your broken heart, your broken relationships, our broken world. He’s making all things new.