We Have A Hope To Rejoice In

You may not be at the beginning of a challenge and you may not be at the end of one either. In fact, you may be right in the middle of it. Can you relate to that feeling like when is this ever going to end? This reminds me of some encouragement from Romans 12:12 where it says:

“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” – Romans 12:12

What I like about this verse is it’s not only that we should do those things, but that we have a hope that we can rejoice in that when there is trouble. We can find patience, and when we pray, we can rest assured that God hears us.

During any time of suffering, while waiting for what we’re hoping in, we should pray. Prayer brings a connection with our Father through the Holy Spirit (Romans 8:26–27). He hears, understands, and helps in response to even our clumsiest attempts to communicate with Him.