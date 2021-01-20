Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

We Have A Job To Do On Inauguration Day

Being the President of the United States is a big job, and as we welcome in a brand new president, we have a job of our own on Inauguration Day.

President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris have a big job with big expectations out in front of them, but they’re not the only ones with a job to do. You and me, we have a job too. It’s to be prayer warriors.

1 Timothy 2 says this to us: “I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people – for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our savior.”

Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, my hope is not in any president. Rather, my hope and joy are found in our father, God, as he leads us in our march forward.

