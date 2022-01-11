We Have Been Made New In 2022

God never lets go.

In fact, He has you here, in this moment, for this: We are called to live differently than those who don’t believe. If you search the internet for Bible verses on forgetting the past, 100 verses will pop up, like from 2 Corinthians 5:17

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come!”

Whatever it was that hurt you in 2021 is not welcome here. My hope is that you will walk into this year with a clear heart and mind. If someone wronged you, lesson learned leave it in the past. If they’re angry with you, congrats they win, let it go. If you’ve wronged someone, apologize. Life is too short for pent-up anger, holding of grudges and extra stress and pain. Leave the heaviness of 2021 in the past where it belongs and spend the rest of your 355 days of 2022 feeling God’s peace.

Thanks for being apart of this community.

-Sonny