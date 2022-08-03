Like Jeremy, it can be hard to be optimistic about what God is doing but when it comes to Romans 8:28, we have every reason to be hopeful:

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” – Romans 8:28

Even during grueling circumstances, we can find joy that God is working through our situations to make us more like Jesus. It is this very belief that should always inform the world of the hope that we have (1 Peter 3:15).