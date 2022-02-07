We Need To Cry More

I used to believe that as a man, I was called to a higher standard of emotional management in that I wasn’t allowed to cry because somehow it communicated that I was stronger in the midst of pain than others.

Of course, now I know that this mindset is totally disconnected from how God designed us humans: both men and women. Sadly, society holds men to a standard that says that crying represents weakness and femininity. But in reality, it represents strength and a proper understanding of our design.

The shortest verse in the Bible is “Jesus wept” (Jn. 11:35) and while it’s only two words, the implications are powerful. Did God display weakness in this moment? Of course not! He showed compassion for His friends. God gave us tears to express our emotions and provide a healthy outlet for how we feel on the inside.

In fact, scientific evidence shows that when we cry, the body releases stress-relieving endorphins just like when we exercise. These chemicals help us feel better and stabilize our moods. They also release built-up toxins from emotional stress. So when our tears are suppressed and a person is unable to cry, it can contribute to stress-related diseases such as high blood pressure, heart problems, and ulcers. When we cry, we are literally shedding anxiety and grief from our body. How awesome is our God who created us?

In Ecclesiastes 3:4, it says that “there is a time to cry as well as to laugh.” We are actually commanded to cry when Paul says in Romans 12:15 to “Rejoice with them that do rejoice and weep with them that weep.” Luke 6:21 even says that “We are blessed when we weep because soon we will laugh.” Not to mention that half of the book of Psalms are Psalms of Lament and we even have a book in the Bible called Lamentations.

It’s safe to say that our viewpoint on crying needs to change. This isn’t merely something that someone does out of weakness, crying is done when we understand that we have limits and choose to embrace those limits in the form of proper emotional processing. We can bring those tears to God who considers them precious (Psalm 56:8) and know that He is always close to the broken-hearted. (Psalm 34:18)