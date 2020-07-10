We Never Had Control & That’s Okay

Are you somebody that is superstitious? I would generally say no but when I was at my son’s baseball tournament last weekend, I noticed that the games they were winning were the games where I was wearing a particular set of earrings. So naturally, I decided to only wear those earrings for the remainder of the tournament.

Of course, after I did that, I began to think about how silly it was for me to think that I can do anything to impact the way other people play sports. As Christians, we believe that God is sovereign and in control of all things and we know this deep in our hearts. But isn’t it funny that everybody has a pocket of their life that they’re trying to control? There’s usually a section of our lives that we can focus on where there is at least a little superstition.

One of the things that we are seeing right now and I think this is the reason for a lot of the outrage we’re seeing in our communities and in the media is simply the idea that we have NO control. We have no control in the fact of a microscopic virus but in the midst of all this, here is what we need to remember. Isaiah 46:10 says:

“I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, ‘My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please.’” – Isaiah 46:10

That is what God says and that means we’re not in control, but He is! The one who is in control is more passionate about what’s good for you than you are. The one who is in control has a steadier hand on your life than you do. So you and I may not know what tomorrow holds, but does that really matter when we know the one who holds it?